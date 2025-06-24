'Guiding light for social justice', PM Modi inaugurates centenary celebration of Sree Narayana Guru-Gandhi talks

New Delhi, June 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the centenary celebrations commemorating the historic meeting between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi -- two towering figures who shaped India's moral and spiritual ethos.

The dialogue, which took place on March 12, 1925, at the Sivagiri Mutt in Kerala, focused on poverty alleviation, social justice, abolition of untouchability, religious conversions, and non-violence.

Speaking at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "Today, these premises are remembering a historic event of India. An event that not only gave a new direction to our independence movement but also gave concrete meaning to the dream of an Independent India. A hundred years back, the meeting between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi is inspiring and relevant to date."

"The meeting that took place 100 years ago is, to date, a source of inspiration for social harmony and the resolution of Viksit Bharat. On this historic day, I bow down to Sree Narayana Guru and also pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi," he added.

Highlighting the enduring relevance of Sree Narayana Guru's teachings, PM Modi remarked, "The principles of Sree Narayana Guru are a huge capital for mankind. For those who work to serve the country and society, Sree Narayana Guru is like a lighthouse for them."

Reflecting on his own early life, PM Modi noted, "All know about my time in poverty. Hence, whenever I make decisions for the betterment of the exploited and poor, I always remember Guru Ji during it. A hundred years back, under British rule, people used to fear speaking against those deteriorated societal conditions."

"Sree Narayana Guru did not fear anything because he believed in harmony and equality; he believed in truth, service and cordiality. This very inspiration shows us a way of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'; this very belief gives us the strength to make an India where the person standing at the last is our first priority," he added.

The celebration, organised by the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust, aims to reflect on and commemorate the visionary exchange between the Guru and the Mahatma that continues to shape India's pursuit of equality, compassion, and national unity.

Spiritual leaders and representatives from across the country participated in the event.

