Grand operational display planned for Navy Day 2025 on December 3

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Indian Navy announced on Saturday that Navy Day 2025 will be marked with a spectacular Operational Demonstration on December 3 at Shangumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram, presenting a vivid display of precision, professionalism, and the force's expanding maritime power.

The celebration, earlier scheduled for December 4, has been advanced by a day.

The event continues the Navy's initiative to host Navy Day celebrations away from major naval bases. In previous years, the Operational Demonstration was staged in Puri, Odisha and Sindhudurg, Maharashtra.

According to the Navy, "This mega event will provide a unique opportunity to the citizens to witness various facets of Indian Navy's multi-domain operations. The Operational Demonstration will showcase the Indian Navy's state-of-the-art operational platforms and its resolve as the 'Preferred Security Partner' in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) guided by the broader vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions)."

The Navy said the demonstration will bring alive its combat prowess, technological progress and high degree of operational preparedness, while reflecting India's expanding maritime influence and self-reliance.

The show will include coordinated manoeuvres by frontline platforms, symbolising the Navy's capability to project power and precision across varied maritime spaces.

The statement added that surface, sub-surface and air assets will move in seamless coordination, highlighting the Navy's readiness to safeguard India's maritime frontiers.

Aligned with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, the demonstration will showcase indigenously developed platforms that underline India's growing defence manufacturing capabilities.

These assets, the Navy said, represent its consistent focus on the 'Make in India' initiative and its commitment to shaping a modern and technologically advanced maritime force.

The celebrations will also underscore the Navy's preparedness and strong deterrent posture as witnessed during 'Operation Sindoor', reaffirming its ability to strike with speed, accuracy and dominance.

"The demonstration stands as a tribute to the professionalism, discipline, and courage of the men and women of the Indian Navy who safeguard the nation's sovereignty and maritime interests," the statement noted.

Navy Day also commemorates the force's decisive role in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, during which Indian missile boats launched a bold assault on Karachi harbour under 'Operation Trident'.

This operation demonstrated the nation's maritime superiority along with strategic finesse, bravery, and operational excellence.

The Operational Demonstration 2025 will celebrate the Navy's maritime strength and its identity as a combat-ready, cohesive, credible and Aatmanirbhar force dedicated to securing the seas for a 'Viksit' and 'Samriddha Bharat'.

--IANS