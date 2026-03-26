Govt to promote startup-led mining, boost mineral exploration

New Delhi, March 26: India is stepping up efforts to explore critical minerals, promote startups in mining and build strong domestic supply chains to reduce import dependence, Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

Speaking at the governing body meeting of the National Mineral Exploration and Development Trust (NMET), the minister highlighted

the need to speed up exploration activities, especially for important minerals like lithium, which are crucial for new-age technologies.

“India is in the process of scaling up exploration of critical minerals, creating a startup-driven mining ecosystem and building strong domestic value chains to reduce import dependence,” Singh mentioned.

He said that India must align its exploration efforts with global demand and its own strategic needs.

Ongoing work in regions such as the Siwana belt in Rajasthan and the Salal–Haimna block in Jammu and Kashmir was mentioned as examples, with a push to expand such efforts to more potential areas.

“India must create a conducive environment for Indian companies and startups to enter the mining and critical minerals sector,” the minister stated.

Referring to the success of the biotechnology startup ecosystem, he added that similar institutional support, targeted incentives, and

handholding mechanisms can enable innovation in mining technologies and exploration methods.

“Building capacity in private exploration agencies is essential for long-term growth of the sector,” Dr. Singh mentioned.

The government is also focusing on improving project timelines by simplifying approval processes and addressing issues such as forest clearances, which often delay exploration work.

The minister said better coordination among different authorities will be necessary to maintain momentum.

“Faster approvals, better procurement systems, and timely pre-exploration clearances are necessary to maintain momentum in exploration activities,” the minister noted.

“Reducing dependence on imports requires development of end-to-end domestic supply chains, including processing and value addition,” he added.

--IANS



