Govt seals Rs 1,982 crore deals for defence hardware to beef up Army’s counter-terror capability

New Delhi, June 24: In a significant move to strengthen the Indian Army’s operational readiness in counter-terrorism operations, the Ministry of Defence has concluded 13 contracts worth Rs 1,981.9 crore under the Emergency Procurement mechanism, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

The key equipment being procured includes Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Systems, Low Level Lightweight Radars, Very Short Range Air Defence Systems and Remotely Piloted Aerial Vehicles.

Loitering Munitions, including Vertical Take-Off and Landing systems, various categories of drones, Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles, Night Sights for Rifles, Bullet Proof Jackets and Ballistic Helmets also form part of the list.

These contracts, amounting to Rs 1,981.90 crore, have been finalised against an overall sanctioned outlay of Rs 2,000 crore for the Indian Army.

Executed through fast-track procedures under the EP mandate, the procurement aims to enhance situational awareness, lethality, mobility, and protection for troops deployed in CT environments. The acquisitions were completed within compressed timelines to ensure rapid capability augmentation, according to the statement.

These procurements reflect the Ministry’s commitment to equipping the Indian Army with modern, mission-critical, and completely indigenous systems to meet emerging security challenges. The emergency procurement route continues to be a key enabler in bridging urgent capability gaps and ensuring the timely induction of vital operational equipment, the statement added.

The acquisition comes in the backdrop of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir carried out by Pakistani terrorists in which 26 tourists were massacred. Investigations have revealed that the terrorists were Pakistani nationals, and one of them was a former army paracommando.

The backing of the Pakistani Army for terrorist activities was also very evident when the country’s top military brass attended the funerals of terrorist leaders killed during Operation Sindoor.

After Pakistan carried out a barrage of drone strikes across the western border, India retaliated by striking its 11 airbases.

--IANS



