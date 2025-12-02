‘Govt ready for SIR debate but no timelines’: Rijiju tells stormy Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 2: The government is ready for a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue and electoral reforms in Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, but asked Opposition parties not to insist on setting a timeline.

As the Opposition demanded discussion on SIR of electoral rolls for a second day in a row, Rijiju said he will hold discussions with leaders of various political parties to decide on the issue.

“Yesterday, I said, please don't put timeline conditions on anything. My only limited request is that I am going to engage with leaders of different political parties, it may be formally, informally, ultimately it will come to you (the Chair)... Once we start the process of consultation. Now the problem begins when you start questioning time; everything cannot be mechanical,” said Rijiju.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister further stressed that in a parliamentary democracy, there has to be dialogue and discussion. “There are many issues in the country. You should not undermine one issue and take up another issue. All the issues are important,” Rijiju added.

His statement came after opposition MPs stormed into the well of the House and raised slogans demanding discussion on SIR.

Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said 28 block-level officers (BLOs) have died due to the excessive workload of SIR.

"This is an urgent matter. We want the discussion to take place now. In the interest of democracy, in the interest of citizens, in the interest of the country, you should allow a discussion (on SIR). We will definitely cooperate," Kharge told Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.

Earlier, the chairman said he had rejected 21 notices received under Rule 267, which calls for setting aside the business of the day to take up discussion on the issue being raised. Radhakrishna said the notices were on five different subjects, but not in order, and so were not admitted.

As Opposition MPs again pressed for an immediate discussion on SIR, Rijiju targeted them, saying they were venting out their anger at not being able to win elections.

"You cannot win elections, people don't trust you, and you take out your anger in the House. This is not correct. I stated yesterday also, we are ready for discussion, but we have to first meet formally. It is not right to insist on time," he said, adding that elections are the people's platform in a democracy.

Earlier, as soon as the listed official papers were laid on the table of the House, Opposition MPs started raising slogans demanding a discussion on SIR. Some of them moved into the well of the House.

Amid the din, the Chair called for the next Zero Hour mention. As the Zero Hour proceeded amid the commotion, the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

