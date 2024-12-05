Govt plans to invest Rs 1.08 lakh crore in new tunnel projects: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi, Dec 5: The government is planning to invest another Rs 1.08 lakh crore in 78 upcoming tunnel projects in the country covering a distance of 285 km as part of its plans to develop world class infrastructure, Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said.

Addressing the 'World Tunnel Day 2024 Conference on Safe & Sustainable Tunnelling' on Wednesday, the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways emphasised that there is a huge potential in the tunnel sector in India and NHAI has already completed 35 tunnel projects covering 49 km with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore.

"Around 75 tunnel projects covering 146 km are ongoing in the country at a cost of Rs 49,000 core," he added. "Our Prime Minister has a dream to make India the world's third-largest economy. For this target, we need to have an international standard of infrastructure in the country. Our government has given the highest priority for the development of good infrastructure in the country," the minister remarked.

Minister Gadkari also said that he met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma this week and discussed plans to construct a tunnel under the Brahmaputra river. "So, for all contractors and consultants related to this industry, I feel that there is huge potential. Today, tunnels are a very important factor not only for roads but for hydro projects, metro, railway everywhere," he observed.

Minister Gadkari also said that the government was fine-tuning the system to tap the best expertise for constructing tunnels as the terrain in India varied according to different regions. The geology and water levels vary across various parts of the country and this requires different types of expertise. He also emphasised the need for closer coordination between construction companies and various departments of the government to ensure that the quality of the work is of the highest standards.

The Minister also underlined the need to rope in IIT experts who could research the latest technology available in the world which could be used in India to match global best practices.