Govt makes toll dues clearance mandatory before vehicles sale or fitness renewal

Guwahati, Jan 21: In a run-up to a barrier-free tolling system, the government has amended rules to make it mandatory for vehicle owners to clear all toll plaza dues before selling their vehicle or obtaining a fitness certificate.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has notified the amended ‘Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 2026’ to ensure that all unpaid user fees at toll plazas are cleared by the vehicle owners.

“These amendments are aimed at improving user fee compliance, enhancing the efficiency of Electronic Toll Collection and discouraging user fee evasion on National Highways. These amendments will also help in user fee collection after the implementation of the multi-lane free flow (MLFF) system that will enable barrier-less tolling on the National Highway network,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that no NOC will be given for vehicle transfer, fitness renewal and permits with pending toll dues.

Under the amended rules, a new definition of ‘unpaid user fee’ has been introduced, and it refers to the user fee payable for the use of a National Highway section, where the electronic toll collection (ETC) system has recorded the vehicle’s passage, but the applicable fee has not been received in accordance with the National Highways Act, 1956.

“These amendments will help NHAI in fostering transparent and technology-driven tolling systems for sustained development and maintenance of the National Highway network across the country,” the ministry said.

Corresponding changes have also been made to ‘Form 28’, which now requires applicants to disclose whether any demand for an unpaid user fee at a toll plaza is pending against the vehicle, along with relevant details, it added.

Promoting digital processes, the rules also enable the electronic issuance of relevant portions of ‘Form 28’ through the designated online portal.

PTI