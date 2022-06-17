Govt clears appointment of chief justices in 6 High Courts

Guwahati, June 17: A month after the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended appointments of new chief justices to the high courts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gauhati and Telangana, the Union Government has approved the proposal of the Collegium.

Accordingly, Justice Vipin Sanghi of the Delhi High Court will be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court while Justice Rashmin M Chhaya of the Gujarat High Court has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma will be appointed to the Delhi High Court.



Two judges of the Bombay High Court Justice Amjad A Sayed and Justice SS Shinde will be elevated as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and Rajasthan High Court respectively.

Meanwhile, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court (whose parent high court is Gauhati High Court) will take over as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

The recommendations proposed by the collegium led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana were made on May 17. However, due to some reservations in line with one of the recommendations the proposal was stuck with the Union Law Ministry for more than three weeks, said reports.