Government to assign security of parliament building complex to CISF from Delhi Police

Guwahati, Dec 21: In response to the recent breach of safety protocols, the government has decided to entrust the "comprehensive" security of the Parliament building complex to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

As per reports, the CISF will now implement stringent security measures similar to airport protocols, ensuring robust security against potential threats.

Under the new security arrangements, the CISF will oversee access control to both the new and old Parliament complexes. The security procedures will resemble airport security practices, featuring body frisking conducted with hand-held detectors and thorough scrutiny of belongings through X-ray machines.

Notably, the security protocol includes the scanning of shoes, heavy jackets, and belts, requiring individuals to place these items on trays for passage through the scanner.

This move marks a shift from the previous practice, where frisking of visitors to the Parliament complex was carried out by personnel from the Delhi Police.

The development comes in the wake of the December 13 parliament security breach, where two people jumped from the visitors gallery of the Lok Sabha chamber and sprayed coloured smoke from canisters. The incident took place on the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

Meanwhile, six people have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the case and two others were detained. The Ministry of Home Affairs has also initiated a probe into the matter with members from other security agencies and experts.