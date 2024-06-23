Government orders CBI probe into NEET exam irregularities; shuns NTA chief

Guwahati, June 23: The central government has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations of irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET examination for undergraduate medical course admissions.

The Union Ministry of Education stated that the decision aims to ensure transparency and integrity in the examination process.

The ministry highlighted reports of alleged cheating, impersonation and other malpractices during the NEET exam. "For transparency in the conduct of the examination process, the Ministry of Education, after a review, has decided to entrust the matter to the CBI for a comprehensive investigation," the statement read.

"The government is committed to ensure the sanctity of examinations and protect the interest of students. It is reiterated that any individual/ organisation found to be involved will face strictest action," the ministry said.

Ministry of Education entrusts the matter of alleged irregularities in NEET (UG) Examination 2024 to CBI for the comprehensive investigation. pic.twitter.com/KO95a5a8nD — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) June 22, 2024

In response to the controversy, the Union Health Ministry has postponed the NEET-PG entrance examination, originally scheduled for June 23, and the CSIR-NET exam as a precautionary measure.



Meanwhile, NTA Director General Subodh Singh was replaced on Saturday, with senior bureaucrat Pradeep Singh Kharola appointed as the new head. A seven-member high-level panel, led by former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan, has been established to review the NTA's functioning and recommend reforms.