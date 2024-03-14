Government implements ban on 23 "ferocious" dog breeds following rise in attacks

Guwahati, March 14: In response to a surge in aggressive dog attacks across the nation, particularly targeting children and the elderly, the central government has taken decisive action by imposing a ban on the import, sale, and breeding of 23 breeds deemed “ferocious” and posing a threat to human life.

The comprehensive list of banned dog breeds includes prominent names such as Pitbull Terrier, Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Fila Brasileiro, Dogo Argentino, American Bulldog, Boerboel, Kangal, Central Asian Shepherd Dog, and Caucasian Shepherd Dog, among others. Notably, the directive also encompasses every dog falling under the classification commonly known as a 'Ban Dog.'

In a communication addressed to the chief secretaries of all states and union territories dated March 12, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying underscored the imperative need for sterilising existing pets belonging to the banned breeds to curb further proliferation.

Citing recent tragic incidents resulting in fatalities due to dog bites, particularly by breeds now subject to the ban, the department highlighted the compelling representations received from citizens, citizens forums, and Animal Welfare Organisations (AWOs) advocating for the prohibition of these breeds as pets.



