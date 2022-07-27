84 years of service to the nation
Google Maps bring back Street View experience for Indian users

By IANS
Google Maps bring back Street View experience for Indian users
New Delhi, July 27: With an aim to enhance user experience, Google Maps on Wednesday brought back 'Street View' experience to the country that will help people navigate and explore places more visually and accurately.

The Indian government had suspended the 'Street View' service more than a decade ago for allegedly failing to secure required security clearances.

Google said Street View APIs will also be available to local developers enabling them to deliver richer mapping experiences in their services. It also mentioned that the company has launched this new feature in partnership with Genesys International, an advanced mapping solutions company, and Tech Mahindra.

"We believe the launch of Street View in India will be instrumental in delivering a more helpful user experience, from virtually visiting locations to getting a better sense of local businesses and establishments," Miriam Karthika Daniel, VP - Google Maps Experiences, said in a statement.

"This launch has been made possible only through collaborations with our local partners Tech Mahindra and Genesys International," Daniel added.

The company said that Street View will be available on Google Maps with fresh imagery licensed from local partners covering over 150,000 kilometers across ten cities in India, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar.

Google, Genesys International, and Tech Mahindra plan to expand this feature to more than 50 cities by the end of 2022.

Supporting the efforts of local traffic authorities to promote safe driving, Google Maps will now show speed limits data shared by the traffic authorities, starting with Bengaluru.

The tech giant also announced its partnership with Bengaluru traffic police as part of its efforts toward delivering models that better optimise traffic light timings. This is helping the local traffic authority manage road congestion at key intersections, and will eventually scale across the city.

Google said it will further expand this to Kolkata and Hyderabad in partnership with local traffic authorities.

IANS


Assam CID issues advisory against WhatsApp fraud

Assam CID issues advisory against WhatsApp fraud

Universities, academia play major role to combat cyber threat: Assam DGP

Universities, academia play major role to combat cyber threat: Assam...

Assamese dancer Chandana Devi no more

Assamese dancer Chandana Devi no more

Immortalised by French writer, Tiger 'George' a hit in European social media
2022-07-27T18:30:49+05:30

Thiruvananthapuram, July 27: Thanks to French writer Claire le Michel, George, a Bengal Tiger who...

ISRO earns USD 279 million in forex through satellite launches
27 July 2022 9:49 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 27: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), through its commercial arms, has...

SC backs ED powers under PMLA, says power to arrest not arbitrary
27 July 2022 9:10 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 27: The Supreme Court on Wednesday backed the Enforcement Directorate's powers under...

Govt's green signal to CSR fund spending for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
27 July 2022 6:18 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 27: Intensifying its efforts to popularise the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the...

'Ailing Sonia being harassed' says Congress
27 July 2022 5:24 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 27: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that an ailing Sonia Gandhi was being harassed...

COVID-19: India reports 18,313 fresh cases, 57 fatalities
27 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 27: With 18,313 fresh cases reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to...

Suspected case of monkeypox in Patna
2022-07-26T19:30:52+05:30

Patna, July 26: The Bihar Health Department detected a suspected case of monkeypox in Patna's...

Twitter says whole business will close due to account blocking orders, K'taka HC issues notice to...
26 July 2022 9:28 AM GMT

Bengaluru, July 26: Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the ruling BJP government at...

Govt denies phone tapping allegation of V-P candidate Alva
26 July 2022 8:22 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 26: The Centre on Tuesday refuted opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret...

Rahul Gandhi detained during Cong protest against Sonia Gandhi's questioning
26 July 2022 7:55 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 26: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several party MPs were detained by...

Congress to hold 'satyagraha' against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED
26 July 2022 6:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 26: The Congress on Tuesday said it will stage a 'satyagraha' all over the country...

India reports 14,830 new COVID-19 cases, 36 fatalities
26 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 26: With 14,830 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India's tally of...

SC notice to Centre on plea to conduct delimitation exercise in four North Eastern states
25 July 2022 10:17 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 25: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and others on a...

Assam CID issues advisory against WhatsApp fraud

Assam CID issues advisory against WhatsApp fraud

Universities, academia play major role to combat cyber threat: Assam DGP

Universities, academia play major role to combat cyber threat: Assam...

Assamese dancer Chandana Devi no more

Assamese dancer Chandana Devi no more

Immortalised by French writer, Tiger 'George' a hit in European social media
2022-07-27T18:30:49+05:30

Thiruvananthapuram, July 27: Thanks to French writer Claire le Michel, George, a Bengal Tiger who...

ISRO earns USD 279 million in forex through satellite launches
27 July 2022 9:49 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 27: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), through its commercial arms, has...

SC backs ED powers under PMLA, says power to arrest not arbitrary
27 July 2022 9:10 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 27: The Supreme Court on Wednesday backed the Enforcement Directorate's powers under...

Govt's green signal to CSR fund spending for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign
27 July 2022 6:18 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 27: Intensifying its efforts to popularise the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the...

'Ailing Sonia being harassed' says Congress
27 July 2022 5:24 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 27: The Congress on Wednesday alleged that an ailing Sonia Gandhi was being harassed...

COVID-19: India reports 18,313 fresh cases, 57 fatalities
27 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 27: With 18,313 fresh cases reported in a day, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to...

Suspected case of monkeypox in Patna
2022-07-26T19:30:52+05:30

Patna, July 26: The Bihar Health Department detected a suspected case of monkeypox in Patna's...

Twitter says whole business will close due to account blocking orders, K'taka HC issues notice to...
26 July 2022 9:28 AM GMT

Bengaluru, July 26: Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the ruling BJP government at...

Govt denies phone tapping allegation of V-P candidate Alva
26 July 2022 8:22 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 26: The Centre on Tuesday refuted opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret...

Rahul Gandhi detained during Cong protest against Sonia Gandhi's questioning
26 July 2022 7:55 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 26: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several party MPs were detained by...

Congress to hold 'satyagraha' against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED
26 July 2022 6:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 26: The Congress on Tuesday said it will stage a 'satyagraha' all over the country...

India reports 14,830 new COVID-19 cases, 36 fatalities
26 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 26: With 14,830 new COVID-19 cases being reported in a day, India's tally of...

SC notice to Centre on plea to conduct delimitation exercise in four North Eastern states
25 July 2022 10:17 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 25: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and others on a...

