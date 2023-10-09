Gold prices surge by Rs 300 to reach Rs 58,350 for 10 grams

Guwahati, Oct 9: In a significant development, gold prices in the national capital surged by Rs 300 to reach Rs 58,350 per 10 grams on Monday.

This substantial rise was attributed to robust indicators in the international gold market, as reported by HDFC Securities.

In the previous trading session, the precious metal had closed at INR 58,050 per 10 grams, signifying a notable increase in its value.

Notably, silver also witnessed a notable rally, with prices rising by Rs 500 to touch Rs 72,500 per kilogram.