Godavari in spate, heavy rain hits normal life in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati, July 19: Godavari river was in spate due to incessant rain and heavy inflows from upstream, inundating several villages in united East Godavari and West Godavari districts, officials said. Normal life came to a standstill while road transport was disrupted as streams and lakes were overflowing, cutting off road links to remote villages.

Thousands of acres of agricultural fields were submerged even as authorities were letting out flood water into the sea. Following heavy rainfall under the impact of a low-pressure area and massive inflows from upstream, water level rose sharply at Polavaram project across Godavari.

The water level in the spillway was 29 meters. The flood inflow at Polavaram project was 3,27,850 cusecs while the outflow was 3,00,125 cusecs. Godavari was also in spate at Rajahmundry. The water level in Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage has reached 10.8 feet and as a result, 3.50 lakh cusecs water is being let out into the sea.

Heavy rain lashed several areas in the erstwhile East Godavari district. Rajahmundry, Rajanagaram, Anaparthi, Kothapeta, Amalapauram and P. Gannavaram recorded widespread rains. About 7,000 acres of agricultural fields have been submerged.



A temporary road laid in Godavari near Burgulanka in Konaseema district was washed away. Gandipashamma temple in Devipatnam mandal was flooded. The temple has been shut down. Streams were overflowing in the mandals which were merged with Andhra Pradesh in 2014. Annavaram vagu was overflowing in Vararamachandrapuram mandal, cutting off the road link between Chintoor and Vararamachandrapuram.

Sabari, a tributary of Godavari, was also receiving massive inflows at Chintoor, resulting in inundation in several areas in Konaseema region. Heavy rain was lashing Razole and Mummidivaram constituencies.



Konda Vagu stream in Alluri Sitarama Raju district was also overflowing. Roads in parts of the district were flooded. District collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Friday and Saturday.



Heavy rain was also continuing in Payakaraopeta constituency in Anakapalli district. The district collector has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Friday. Raivada and Konam reservoirs are receiving heavy inflows. The Collector has asked officials to remain alert. Control rooms have been opened in the offices of Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) and Tehsildar.



Tribal villages in Eluru district were marooned. This has brought transport to agency areas to a halt. The road link was snapped to about 20 villages.