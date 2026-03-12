‘God saved me’: Ex-CM Farooq Abdullah after gunman fires at him in Jammu

Jammu, Mar 12: "God saved me," said veteran politician and former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in his first reaction after a man allegedly opened fire at him from behind at a wedding at Greater Kailash on the outskirts of Jammu on Wednesday night

The assailant, identified as Kamal Singh Jamwal, was overpowered by security personnel. "I am fine and God has saved me," Abdullah said, on Thursday morning.

Recounting the chilling moment, he said the assailant had managed to get right behind his neck. "At the last minute, he was overpowered by the security personnel, including the NSG. I was immediately put into my car and driven away safely," he added.

The attack on Abdullah, a Z+ category protectee, has triggered serious concerns regarding the security apparatus in the sensitive Union Territory.

Under standard protocol for such high-profile figures, the area should have been sanitised and strict access control enforced.

While the senior Abdullah declined to comment on the security lapse, his son and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed concern in a social media post.

"....what is known is that a man with a loaded pistol was able to get within point-blank range and discharge a shot. It was only the close protection team that deflected the shot and ensured the assassination attempt failed," he said.

He also said, "There are more questions than answers at the moment, including how someone was able to get this close to a Z+ NSG-protected former CM."

Following the incident, the chief minister reached Jammu and drove straight to his father's residence.

Meanwhile, National Conference leaders on Thursday condemned the attack and demanded a thorough probe to ascertain how the assailant managed to get so close to the former chief minister.

They also demanded that the administration enhance Abdullah's security cover and conduct a comprehensive review of security protocols.

"Just thank God that our Sahib is safe and fine. It was indeed a serious incident. It is a big security lapse. It cannot be taken lightly. There should be a thorough investigation by police," said Rattan Lal Gupta, Jammu president of the National Conference.

The J&K Congress also strongly condemned the murderous attack, saying, "Those entrusted with maintaining law and order must be held accountable".

The state’s Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra termed the incident shocking and said it raised serious concerns about the prevailing security situation in the region.

"Strongly condemn the shocking firing incident on former CM Farooq Abdullah and other senior leaders. Such acts of violence are deeply disturbing and raise serious concerns about the prevailing security scenario in the region," Karra said in a social media post.

