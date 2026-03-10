Goa govt disburses Rs 45.26 crore to 2.24 lakh beneficiaries

Panaji, Mar 10: In a major push toward social security and financial empowerment, Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant announced on Tuesday that Rs 45.26 crore has been directly credited to the bank accounts of over 2.24 lakh beneficiaries across the state.

The disbursement covers both existing and newly registered individuals under the flagship Griha Aadhar and Dayanand Social Security Scheme (DSSS).

Speaking at the event, in which state Women and Child Development Minister Vishwajit Rane and Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Dessai were also present, Dr. Sawant introduced a significant policy shift to streamline welfare delivery.

He affirmed that, moving forward, financial assistance under these schemes will be credited by the 10th of every month without fail.

This move aims to eliminate administrative delays and ensure greater transparency and convenience for those relying on state support.

The Chief Minister emphasised that these initiatives are central to the government's commitment to Antyodaya - the philosophy of serving the last person in society. By strengthening the financial safety net for families, women, senior citizens, and widows, the BJP-led administration continues to prioritise the state's most vulnerable sections.

Beyond the Griha Aadhar and DSSS, the Sawant administration has implemented a suite of welfare measures designed to foster holistic development. Key among these is the Swayampurna Goa initiative, which brings government services directly to the doorsteps of rural communities.

The Laadli Laxmi Scheme remains a cornerstone of women's empowerment, providing financial assistance for the marriage or higher education of girls.

For the youth, the Chief Minister’s Apprenticeship Policy has bridged the gap between education and employability, while the Cyberage Scheme ensures students are equipped with necessary technology.

Additionally, the government has expanded healthcare access through the Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY), providing comprehensive insurance coverage to Goan families. These coordinated efforts underscore a governance model focused on social equity and long-term economic stability.

--IANS