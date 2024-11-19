Goa gears up for glitz & glam: 55th edition of IFFI to begin tomorrow

Panaji (Goa), Nov 19: The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is all set to begin in Goa aiming to bolster its reputation on the global cinema map.

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), is set to host the festival from November 20 to 28.

“IFFI has become a landmark event, not just for India but internationally, comparable to global festivals such as Cannes,” Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan said.

The theme of IFFI 2024 focuses on ‘Young Filmmakers’, recognising their potential in shaping the future of creativity. The IFFI 2024 has been designed for both filmmakers and cinema lovers and prioritizes the voices shaping the future, particularly emerging young filmmakers who are instrumental in shaping the nation’s cultural narrative.

The initiative of the ‘Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ platform has been enhanced to support 100 young talents from 75 in the previous editions. Altogether 400 Young film students, from Film Schools across the country, are being facilitated by the Ministry to attend IFFI.

A new section and award of Best Debut Indian Director has been instituted, to recognize the young filmmaking talent across India. The masterclasses, panel discussions, film market and film packages have all been curated for the young creators. IFFI 2024 will also pay tribute to cinematic legends and will showcase diverse perspectives through special sections and exhibitions, bringing a unique experience to viewers in Goa.

Festival director Shekhar Kapur emphasized the pivotal role of storytelling in cinema, calling it the very heart of the cinematic experience.

“In a rapidly evolving world, preserving the craft of storytelling is more essential than ever,” he stated, underscoring that stories are what make cinema impactful. His message reflects the festival’s commitment to honouring and nurturing this timeless art form.

Global participation:

This year’s IFFI has received 1,676 submissions from 101 countries, which the organisers termed as “a testament to the festival’s growing international standing”. IFFI 2024 will present over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 15 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 40 Asian premieres and 106 Indian premiers.

Country of Focus: Australia

Australia will be the Country of Focus for IFFI 2024, with a dedicated package of Australian films and a strong presence at the festival. Highlights include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Screen Australia & NFDC, for participation by leading Australian filmmakers in the festival and the Film Bazaar, and a showcase by AusFilm, promoting Australia’s unique filming locations and co-productions.