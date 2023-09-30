Girl raped in MP's Ujjain: Cong questions 'silence' of PM Modi, HM Shah, commissions for women, child rights

New Delhi, Sep 29: The Congress slammed the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Friday over the rape of a 12-year-old girl in Ujjain, alleging that the state tops the chart in the country in crimes against women and girls, and questioned the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the commissions for women and child rights over it.

Congress spokesperson Suprya Shrinate alleged that the law-and-order situation in Madhya Pradesh has considerably deteriorated under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and that being a woman, especially from the Dalit or tribal community, is considered a sin there.

"In Madhya Pradesh, being a Dalit, tribal and woman has become a sin. Madhya Pradesh is number one in rapes of minors. Fifty-eight thousand rape cases and 68,000 kidnapping cases have been reported in 18 years of his (Chouhan's) rule. But the country's prime minister, home minister and all the BJP leaders are just sitting silent," Shrinate told reporters.