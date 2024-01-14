Gifts including soil from Ram Janmabhoomi, laddoos await guests at temple consecration ceremony

Guwahati, Jan 14: Guests attending the consecration ceremony on January 22 for the Ram temple’s grand inauguration will receive gifts, including soil from the Ram Janmabhoomi, packed in boxes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be presented with a 15-metre picture of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, packed in a jute bag featuring the temple’s photograph.

As per reports, more than 11,000 guests will be gifted two boxes—one containing 100 gm of special Motichoor laddoos made with desi ghee and a sacred tulsi leaf, and the other containing soil from the Ram Janmabhoomi.

The gift boxes will also include water from the Saryu River in a bottle and religious books from the Gita Press of Gorakhpur.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is actively preparing to welcome distinguished personalities and guests to the ceremony.