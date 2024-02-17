Gen Manoj Pande visits forefront military innovation unit of USA

New Delhi, Feb 17: General Manoj Pande, Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) visited the Defence Innovation Unit (DIU), the forefront military innovation unit of the US Army, in San Francisco.

He interacted with Doug Beck, Director of DIU and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defence, the Army said on Saturday.

According to the Indian Army the COAS also visited the California National Guard.

The visit by the COAS highlights the shared values and interests that underpin the partnership between India and the US, aimed at further enhancing bilateral cooperation and development in Defence and security domains.

During this visit, ideas were exchanged on crucial topics such as the transformation in the Indian Army, global threat perception, transformation to Army 2030-2040, human resource challenges, future force development and modernisation, and co-production and co-development initiatives.

These discussions are aimed at sharing insights, ideas, and best practices between the two armies, officials added.

General Manoj Pande during his visit to the US also visited Headquarters 1 Corps, USA Army and was briefed about the Stryker Unit, Multi-Domain Task Force and the Special Forces Group.

The visit to the specialist units by the COAS aims at exploring avenues for more significant training engagements, the Army added.

Officials said that the COAS engaged in high-level discussions and interactions with General Randy George, United State Chief of Staff of the Army and other senior military leaders.

The Ministry of Defence said that the visit includes the Army Geospatial Centre at Fort Belvoir, the National Defence University at Fort McNair, and interactions with leadership at Headquarters 1 Corps.

He also engaged with units at the forefront of military innovation and strategy, including the Stryker Unit.