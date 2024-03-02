Gautam Gambhir requests release from political duties to focus on cricket

Guwahati, March 2: In a recent announcement, former cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir expressed his decision to step away from active politics. Gambhir cited his passion for cricket as the driving force behind this move.

Highlighting the need to redirect his focus to the sport that he played before entering the political arena, Gambhir conveyed his request to be relieved from political responsibilities to party President, JP Nadda. In a statement, he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to serve the people and outlined his intention to concentrate on his upcoming cricket commitments.

Since joining the BJP in March 2019, Gambhir has emerged as a prominent figure for the party in Delhi.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that Gambhir will not get a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, following which he decided to quit the party.

I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 2, 2024



