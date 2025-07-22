Gaurav Gogoi terms Dhankhar’s exit 'shocking', seeks Centre’s clarity on transition

Guwahati, July 22: Deputy Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, on Tuesday, said the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was "shocking" and asked the Centre to clarify if it had any prior information about it.

The Jorhat MP also wanted clarification from the government regarding the transition plan for the vice president's post.

"The resignation of the Hon'ble Vice President is both sudden and shocking. I wish good health to respected Dhankar ji," he posted on a social media website.

"But it is for the Union government to clarify if they had prior intimation and have planned for a smooth transition. The absence of senior ministers yesterday at a meeting chaired by the Hon'ble Vice President now carries even more significance," he added.

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he is stepping down with immediate effect.

The Opposition on Monday had raised questions over Dhankhar's sudden resignation as the vice president, with the Congress saying that clearly, there is "far more to his totally unexpected resignation than meets the eye".

"No doubt Mr Dhankhar has to give topmost priority to his health. But clearly there is far more to his totally unexpected resignation than meets the eye," said senior Congress leader, Jiaram Ramesh.

The Congress has also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convince Dhankhar to change his mind.

Dhankhar recently underwent angioplasty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

In his eventful tenure as Rajya Sabha chairman, Dhankhar had several run-ins with the opposition, which had also moved a motion to impeach him.

The motion, the first ever in independent India to remove a vice president, was later rejected by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

