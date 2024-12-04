Gaurav Gogoi questions Centre over rising imports from China amidst strained ties

New Delhi, Dec. 4: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday questioned the rising imports from China at a time when relations between the two countries are strained.

Initiating a debate on the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha, Gogoi highlighted about the trade deficit with China. He wondered how the trade deficit with China has increased when the government claims to have "no relations" with China since 2020.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the House that India-China ties have not been cordial since 2020 when Chinese actions have disrupted peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

"The External Affairs Minister said our relations with China are not same as earlier... They are not normal. This government's left hand does not know what the right hand is doing," Gogoi said. "The Foreign Minister says that ever since we have had clashes with China on border our relation is not same but how is that the import from China has increased... We are importing even more from China, trade deficit with China has increased... Is this the proof?" he questioned.

The Deputy Leader of Congress also questioned the government over demonetisation and electoral bonds.

Without naming anyone, Gogoi also alleged that a big billionaire company is trying to settle a case with SEBI for an amount of Rs 28 lakh. "The companies which are failing to disclose their unfair practices, their penalties must be higher. Today a company is trying to settle a case with SEBI, big company big billionaire, you know how much settlement fees they are offering - Rs 28 lakh. Are they insulting the SEBI? Are they insulting the law?" he said.

