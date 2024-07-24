Gaurav Gogoi moves adjournment motion in LS, seeks discussion on Assam flood situation

New Delhi, July 24: A day after the Centre announced special assistance to Assam for flood management in the Union Budget, Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday gave a notice to discuss the flood situation in the state.



He said in the notice, "Assam is facing one of its worst floods in recent times. The incessant rains have caused major rivers to breach their banks, leading to widespread inundation across the state. The floods have tragically claimed the lives of at least 90 people. Over 12.33 lakh people in 24 districts are affected, with 2406 villages and 32924.32 hectares of crop area submerged."



The Congress leader said thousands of families have been displaced from their homes, and forced to seek shelter in camps or with relatives in unaffected areas. "Critical infrastructure like roads, bridges, and communication networks have been severely damaged, disrupting essential services and hindering rescue efforts. Homes, businesses, and agricultural fields have been submerged under floodwaters, causing immense economic hardship for the people of Assam," he said.

Gogoi further said, "This is a humanitarian crisis unfolding in Assam. The immediate focus must be on rescue and relief efforts, but we also need to consider long term solutions like infrastructure improvements and flood management strategies. Therefore, I urge this House to take up an urgent discussion on this critical issue."



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on Tuesday said the Centre would assist Assam for flood management and related projects. Later Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for proposing special assistance to the state to meet the challenges posed by recurring floods.