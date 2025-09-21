Gaurav Gogoi accuses PM Modi of ‘strategic silence’ over US H-1B visa hike

New Delhi, Sept 21: The Congress has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the United States imposed a steep USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, a move that will heavily impact Indian professionals.

Congress leader and Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said the decision undermines the future of India’s brightest talents, accusing the Prime Minister of responding with “strategic silence” and “loud optics” instead of defending national interests.

“With the recent decision on H1-B visas, the American government has hit at the future of the best and brightest minds from India. I still remember the boldness of former PM Manmohan Singh when one IFS lady diplomat was insulted in the US,” Gogoi posted on social media.

Gogoi’s criticism was part of a wider opposition offensive. Highlighting the visa hike’s impact, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi echoed the charge, remarking, “I repeat, India has a weak PM.”

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge said foreign policy is about safeguarding India’s interests and keeping “India first,” not holding “events”.

“Bear hugs, hollow slogans, concerts, and getting people to chant 'Modi, Modi' is not foreign policy! Foreign policy is about safeguarding our national interests; keeping India first, and steering friendships with wisdom and balance. It cannot be reduced to superficial bravado that risks undermining our long-term standing,” Kharge wrote on X.

He added, “Narendra Modi ji, Indians are pained by the return gifts you have received after the birthday call. USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas hits Indian tech workers the hardest, 70 per cent of H-1B visa holders are Indians, and 50 per cent tariff already imposed, a loss of Rs 2.17 lakh crore to India is already estimated in 10 sectors alone.”

Kharge further pointed to the HIRE Act, which he said targeted Indian outsourcing, and called the removal of the exemption to the Chabahar port a “loss to our strategic interests.”

The criticism came a day after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation raising the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000 annually, saying abuse of the programme was a national security threat. The H-1B non-immigrant visa system, meant to bring in temporary skilled workers, has often been accused of being misused to replace American workers with lower-paid labour.

