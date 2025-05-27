Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi recommended for Supreme Court

New Delhi, May 27: The five-member collegium of the Supreme Court on Monday recommended the appointment of Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi as a Judge of the apex court.

Apart from Justice Bishnoi, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice NV Anjaria, and Bombay High Court Judge Justice AS Chandurkar have also been recommended as Judges of the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice BR Gavai decided to recommend the names as against the three existing vacancies of judges in the top court following the superannuation of ex-CJI Sanjiv Khanna, and Justices Abhay S Oka and Hrishikesh Roy.

"The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on May 26, 2025 has recommended elevation of the following Chief Justices/Judge of the High Courts, as judges in the Supreme Court – Justice NV Anjaria, Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice AS Chandurkar," said a resolution uploaded on the apex court website.

Besides these three judges, the collegium has also recommended elevation of five High Court judges as Chief Justices of the High Courts of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gauhati, Patna and Jharkhand.

The collegium recommended that Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, who is presently a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, be appointed as the Chief Justice of that High Court.

It said Delhi High Court Judge Justice Vibhu Bakhru be appointed as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

The collegium recommended that Patna High Court judge Justice Ashutosh Kumar be appointed as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

It recommended that Patna High Court Judge Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi be elevated as the Chief Justice of that High Court.

The collegium further recommended that Himachal Pradesh High Court Judge Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

It said vacancy in the Jharkhand High Court is likely to arise consequent upon transfer of the incumbent Chief Justice.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Bela M Trivedi is also set to superannuate on June 9, and May 16 was her last working day at the apex court.

The top court, which has a sanctioned strength of 34, is currently working with 31 judges.

- PTI