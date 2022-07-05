84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Gang of fake sadhus from Rajasthan arrested in Hyderabad

By IANS

Hyderabad, July 5: Telangana police have arrested a gang of fake sadhus who duped a person to the tune of over Rs 37 lakh in the name of black magic.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwath on Tuesday announced arrest of four fake sadhus, along with three Hawala operators.

Two of the fake sadhus and as many Hawala operators are absconding.

Accused were roaming in residential areas in the guise of sadhus searching for people with mental disabilities.

They used to tell the victims that they have some doshas like sarpadosham and nagadosham and in the name of performing occult puja were collecting huge amounts through Hawala.

In astrology, dosha is a term that refers to unfavourable conditions caused by the bad placement or association of planets in the birth.

The arrests were made on a complaint by a victim Kondal Reddy, who is into transport business. They cheated him to the tune of Rs 37.71 lakh.

According to police, Reddy had sustained injuries in November 2020 when he fell down from motorcycle after losing balance as he came across a snake.

Sanjunath and Ghorakhnath, who went to his transport office for alms, inquired about his injury. When Reddy narrated the incident, they told him that he has sarpa dosha and to come out of it they have to perform Puja. They visited his house and performed some puja for which they charged Rs 41,000. Later, all the six accused continued to cheat him on one pretext or the other. They fleeced him of Rs 37.71 lakh till February 2022.

The accused were making the victim deposit cash with hawala agents and they in turn were transferring amount to Sanjunath and his associates.

Ramnath (40), Jonnatg (33), Govindnath (25), Arjunnath (22), Punaram (37), Vasna Ram (22), prakash Jota (27), all natives of Rajasthan have been arrested in a joint operation by Special Operations Team of Bhongir Zone and Bhongir town police station.

Sanjunath, Gorakhnath, Prakash Prajapathi and Ramesh Prajapati, also from Rajasthan, were yet to be arrested.

Police seized Rs 8.30 lakh in cash from the accused. It also seized 12 cell phones, rudraksha malas, garland with aghoraas, kamandalam and money counting machine.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week that was

From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Centre sends show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa, others on EV fires
5 July 2022 7:11 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has now sent show cause...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Take measures to remove criminals from politics: Allahabad HC to Parliament, ECI
5 July 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 5: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Parliament and the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 1,14,475
5 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins House confidence with 164 votes
4 July 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 4: As expected, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government supported by the Bharatiya...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

MP: Tribal woman set afire over land row critical; 5 persons arrested so far
4 July 2022 7:45 AM GMT

Guna, Jul 4: The condition of a tribal woman, who was set ablaze allegedly by three persons over a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC agrees to hear next week pleas challenging Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme
4 July 2022 6:27 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 4: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear next week pleas challenging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,13,864
4 July 2022 5:06 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 4: India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Next 30 years will be era of BJP: Amit Shah
3 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 3: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the next...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

21% of all HTML attachments scanned over past month were malicious: Report
2022-07-03T14:51:19+05:30

New Delhi, July 3: After analysing data on the millions of attachments, a team of researchers has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Telangana intelligence officer 'caught' during BJP national executive meet
3 July 2022 8:26 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday claimed that they caught an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi Court denies bail to Alt News co-founder Zubair, sends him to 14-day police custody
3 July 2022 7:17 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: A Delhi Court on Saturday rejected the bail application of Alt News co-founder...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

12 Delhi colleges in dire straits, can't even pay teachers
3 July 2022 5:20 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: The teaching and non-teaching staff of 12 colleges of the Delhi University (DU),...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 1,11,711
3 July 2022 5:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: India logged 16,103 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Gang of fake sadhus from Rajasthan arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, July 5: Telangana police have arrested a gang of fake sadhus who duped a person to the tune of over Rs 37 lakh in the name of black magic.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwath on Tuesday announced arrest of four fake sadhus, along with three Hawala operators.

Two of the fake sadhus and as many Hawala operators are absconding.

Accused were roaming in residential areas in the guise of sadhus searching for people with mental disabilities.

They used to tell the victims that they have some doshas like sarpadosham and nagadosham and in the name of performing occult puja were collecting huge amounts through Hawala.

In astrology, dosha is a term that refers to unfavourable conditions caused by the bad placement or association of planets in the birth.

The arrests were made on a complaint by a victim Kondal Reddy, who is into transport business. They cheated him to the tune of Rs 37.71 lakh.

According to police, Reddy had sustained injuries in November 2020 when he fell down from motorcycle after losing balance as he came across a snake.

Sanjunath and Ghorakhnath, who went to his transport office for alms, inquired about his injury. When Reddy narrated the incident, they told him that he has sarpa dosha and to come out of it they have to perform Puja. They visited his house and performed some puja for which they charged Rs 41,000. Later, all the six accused continued to cheat him on one pretext or the other. They fleeced him of Rs 37.71 lakh till February 2022.

The accused were making the victim deposit cash with hawala agents and they in turn were transferring amount to Sanjunath and his associates.

Ramnath (40), Jonnatg (33), Govindnath (25), Arjunnath (22), Punaram (37), Vasna Ram (22), prakash Jota (27), all natives of Rajasthan have been arrested in a joint operation by Special Operations Team of Bhongir Zone and Bhongir town police station.

Sanjunath, Gorakhnath, Prakash Prajapathi and Ramesh Prajapati, also from Rajasthan, were yet to be arrested.

Police seized Rs 8.30 lakh in cash from the accused. It also seized 12 cell phones, rudraksha malas, garland with aghoraas, kamandalam and money counting machine.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week that was

From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week...

Similar Posts
Centre sends show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa, others on EV fires
5 July 2022 7:11 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has now sent show cause...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Take measures to remove criminals from politics: Allahabad HC to Parliament, ECI
5 July 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 5: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Parliament and the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 1,14,475
5 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins House confidence with 164 votes
4 July 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 4: As expected, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government supported by the Bharatiya...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

MP: Tribal woman set afire over land row critical; 5 persons arrested so far
4 July 2022 7:45 AM GMT

Guna, Jul 4: The condition of a tribal woman, who was set ablaze allegedly by three persons over a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC agrees to hear next week pleas challenging Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme
4 July 2022 6:27 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 4: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear next week pleas challenging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,13,864
4 July 2022 5:06 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 4: India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Next 30 years will be era of BJP: Amit Shah
3 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 3: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the next...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

21% of all HTML attachments scanned over past month were malicious: Report
2022-07-03T14:51:19+05:30

New Delhi, July 3: After analysing data on the millions of attachments, a team of researchers has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Telangana intelligence officer 'caught' during BJP national executive meet
3 July 2022 8:26 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday claimed that they caught an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi Court denies bail to Alt News co-founder Zubair, sends him to 14-day police custody
3 July 2022 7:17 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: A Delhi Court on Saturday rejected the bail application of Alt News co-founder...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

12 Delhi colleges in dire straits, can't even pay teachers
3 July 2022 5:20 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: The teaching and non-teaching staff of 12 colleges of the Delhi University (DU),...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 1,11,711
3 July 2022 5:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: India logged 16,103 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X