Gandhi family has no issues with me contesting for party chief: Tharoor

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 26: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said that the Gandhi family has no issues with him contesting for the party president's post.

The Thiruvananthapuruam MP made a quick visit to Rahul Gandhi soon after his morning session of the Bharat Jodo yatra ended at Pattambi in Palakkad district.

"I came and met Rahul Gandhi. I spoke to the three people in the Gandhi family and they have no issue with contesting for it. I am yet to make a decision and have been getting reactions from across the country, he said.

Asked if he expects backing from the Congress leaders in Kerala, with a smile, he said, "Yes, surely, but not all would support and my support will increase after the nomination is filed."

Meanwhile, the indication is that Tharoor will be filing his nomination on Friday, the last day of filing of nominations.