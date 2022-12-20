G20 meeting highlights govt's approach and Indian culture: Amitabh Kant

Guwahati, Dec 20: During a presentation to Prime Minister's Principal Secretary PK Mishra, on the recently held G 20 meetings in Udaipur, Bengaluru, and Mumbai, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said that the meeting was a huge success as it received enormous support from the states and union territories.

Kant while expressing his views on Twitter wrote, "Very constructive presentation and briefing to Principal Secy @PMOIndia Dr PK Mishra on the #G20India meetings held over the last few weeks and the phenomenal support received from all states and UTs. A truly whole of government approach and brilliant showcase of Indian culture."

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under the G20 Sherpa Track was held with a side event on Data for Development in Mumbai on December 13.



During the meeting India's Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra highlighted India's role as the voice of the Global South and introduced the key priorities of the working group, and accelerating progress on sustained development goals through the levers of women-led development, digital transformation, and just green transitions.

The G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies meeting under India's Presidency was held in Bengaluru from December 13-14. During this meeting the delegates who came from different countries and organisations were given a glimpse of the traditional and contemporary culture of Karnataka through different art forms.

Meanwhile, the first Sherpa meeting was held under India's G20 Presidency in Udaipur from December 4-6. The forthcoming meetings will be held in 32 different G20 workstreams, including the Sherpa Track, Finance Track, and Engagement Groups.

Along with important discussions revolving around global challenges the warm hospitality reverberated throughout the G20 Sherpas meeting.