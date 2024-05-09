From trial & error to poll strategies: The new era of election campaigns

Guwahati, May 9: Talk of a paradigm shift in politics is often overused, but young interns in campaign backrooms are an example of just that. However, you won't see them on TV or during rallies. These graduates are well entrenched in the political sphere and are employed in great numbers by consulting firms that specialise in public relations and communication.

A process of trial and error based on public opinion was used to develop poll techniques up until 2014. Nevertheless, it's now history. A prominent consulting firm employee stated that following the BJP's victory in 2014, politicians began to recognise the necessity for professionals who can collect and interpret data for practical applications.

Political consulting firms deploy teams months ahead of an election to interact with voters and get their feedback on anything from welfare benefits to economic problems. Consequently, campaign strategy is sought through this comprehension of sentiments on the ground. In addition, the companies offer assistance in other domains like research and data analysis, handling logistics, media, and communication management.

According to a Nation with NaMo (NwN) staffer who spoke with the Times of India, NwN teams were divided into campaign war rooms (CWRs), political war rooms (PWRs), and governance, policy, and intelligence (GPI) prior to polling. “CWRs have a client-facing role. They design campaigns for the client... provide them with a hundred solutions. It is up to them to implement which ones, if any,” he stated. On the other hand, GPI is in charge of data analysis and manifesto preparation.

The largest group is PWRs, which include field workers. Roughly eighty individuals were engaged in data collection for the 200 seats in the Rajasthan legislature. “Just speaking to 10 people on average every day, we were able to get 800 responses in a day and as many as 24,000 in a month,” the employee added.

Considering the extent of work, hiring is also done on a large basis. The majority of them are freshmen seeking a break; they may come from IT departments, B-schools, or NLUs. However, the majority of them are employed under contract, and the CWRs and PWRs were dissolved after the elections. There are two types of hires in NwN: full-term members (FTMs), who are permanent employees employed as part of a Graduate Impact Leadership Programme (GILP), and short-term members (STMs), who are hired on a contractual basis.

The FTM cohort undergoes extensive training. Those on contracts “are directly thrown at the deep end." Those hired in both categories are compensated competitively, but STMs are not eligible for perks or bonuses, and their chances of transferring to an FTM are minimal to none.

“NwN had stepped up hiring in the run-up to the polls and visited my campus. But they were largely looking for the short term. Though a more permanent role would have been preferable, they had an interesting job description that got me to apply. The job market also hasn't been the best, so you take what you get,” an engineering graduate said.

For many, the payment offered is a deciding factor. According to the employee, the average annual package among his peers on campus was Rs 9 lakh. Up to Rs 18 lakh was being offered by NwN for a full-time position. Though their staffing and pay may not differ significantly, consulting firms I-PAC, Varahe Analytics, Inclusive Minds, and ShowTime Consulting did not react until it was time to go to press.

Hindu College's Delhi placement unit informed TOI that political consultancies had been hiring increasingly frequently, particularly for summer internships. "But a key reason why students' applications have shot up is not because of an interest in politics... it's due to the lack of opportunities compared to other domains.”

The average employee age in the sector, according to a former Varahe Analytics employee, is between 24 and 27 years old, and campus placements account for a sizable percentage of employment. "Young professionals are more efficient, driven, and can work long hours," he stated. A younger cohort also has the advantage of being mainly party-agnostic. While it's not necessary, it benefits analysts when clients or roles shift.

According to Aakansha Patodia, a former consultant at a leading political consultancy, young people are also picked since they don't have busy personal lives. Patodia believes the candidate's motivations are two-fold. “Competitive pay, of course, is a determinant. But it's also the impact you create.”

On the other hand, many only work in the field for a short time. The way these places are managed has something to do with this. “The environment is semi-corporate at best. Work is hectic and can come up in the middle of the night also... you have to get it done,” said an industry insider.