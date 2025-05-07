From Congress to AAP: National leaders hail India's precision strikes on terror camps

Guwahati, May 7: Following the precision strikes under “Operation Sindoor”, political leaders across the country hailed the Indian Armed Forces’ action as a necessary and powerful response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians and left many injured.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted on social media, “#OperationSindoor is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam. The Modi government is resolved to give a befitting reply to any attack on India and its people. Bharat remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.”

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also lauded the Indian Army’s response. “Proud of our armed forces. Jai Hind!” he wrote, echoing the sentiments of a grieving yet resolute nation.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge reaffirmed the party’s support, “We are extremely proud of our Indian Armed Forces, who have struck terror camps in Pakistan and PoK. We applaud their courage and resolve. Since the day of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian National Congress has categorically stood with the Armed Forces and the Government in taking decisive action against cross-border terror.”

Support also poured in from leaders of the Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav stated, “India and the Indian Army never tolerate terrorism. When our unity is attacked, we respond unitedly.”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lent full support to the operation. Party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We are proud of the Indian Army and our brave soldiers. 140 crore Indians stand with the Indian Army in this fight against terrorism. We are all united. Jai Hind!”

Atishi, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, also congratulated the armed forces, saying, “Congratulations to the Indian Army on the success of Operation Sindoor. The entire country stands with the Indian Army in this fight against terrorism.”

Chief Ministers from across states expressed solidarity with the armed forces. West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress, Tamil Nadu’s M.K. Stalin, and Karnataka’s Siddaramaiah all backed the government’s move.

Siddaramaiah offered a message of consolation for grieving families, “I hope the families who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam massacre find some peace and comfort in the heroic valour of our soldiers who destroyed the terrorist bases and punished the perpetrators.”

“Operation Sindoor” marks a landmark tri-services operation aimed at dismantling entrenched terror infrastructure.

The name “Sindoor” (vermillion) symbolically honours the widows of Pahalgam, many of whom expressed gratitude for the government’s swift and decisive action in avenging their loss.