From 4.5 Cr to 17 Cr jobs — Mandaviya highlights decade of job growth

New Delhi, May 31: Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said India has created 17 crore job opportunities in the last one decade compared to 4.5 crore employment in the preceding decade. The BJP came to power in 2014, and the UPA regime was from 2004 to 2014.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit 2025, Mandaviya said the unemployment rate in the country is 3.2 per cent, which is around the same level in the developed world.

It means employment is available because India has become an investment destination, he stated.

“In the last decade, 17 crore job opportunities opened in India. Earlier in the previous decade, 4.5 crore jobs were created,” he said.

He further explained that India became an investment destination in the world because it is a transparent democracy and the judiciary is delivering justice based on merit.

Besides, he stated that consumers’ purchasing power is increasing in India and emerging as a big market.

That is why global investors want to invest here in India, he pointed out.

He said there would be an ‘Education to Employment Lounge’ in every university in the country, which would be run by industry bodies, and logistics would be provided by the Central government.

“I will run the platform in collaboration with the government, industry bodies and universities. All youth will get job opportunities according to their qualification in this career lounge,” he said.

The minister stressed the need for skill development according to industry demand, saying that industry bodies like CII can help the government a lot in training people as well as share details about their requirements.

He explained that according to the skill requirement of the industry, the universities or educational institutions will train the youth and certify them, which would eventually help them get jobs.

The minister was of the view that job creation would help in reaping demographic dividends and achieving the ultimate goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 when the nation will be celebrating 100 years of independence.





– PTI











