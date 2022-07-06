84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine amid tight security

By PTI

Jammu, Jul 6: A fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Wednesday under tight security arrangements to visit the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

A total of 5,982 pilgrims of the eighth batch left in two separate convoys, nearly six hours behind schedule, after authorities reviewed its decision to suspend the yatra for the day owing to inclement weather, they said.

While 3,363 pilgrims, including 665 women, 75 sadhus and 17 children left in a convoy of 131 vehicles for Nunwan-Pahalgam base camp around 9.50 am, another convoy carrying 2,619 devotees including 556 women and 49 sadhus, left in 78 vehicles for Baltal base camp around 10.30 am, officials said.

So far, over 75,000 pilgrims have visited the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-Shivlingam even as heavy rains disrupted the yatra on Tuesday.

The 43-day long yatra commenced on June 30 from the twin tracks -- traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of 'Shravan Purnima' coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

Next Story
Similar Posts
Fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine amid tight security
6 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Jammu, Jul 6: A fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Wednesday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NHAI bribery case: Trial proceedings delayed as CBI awaits Centre's nod even after 7 months
6 July 2022 6:15 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6: The CBI needs one more month to get sanction to prosecute Akil Ahmad, the NHAI...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,15,212
6 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) India logged 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, states ranked for food & nutrition
2022-07-05T20:30:19+05:30

New Delhi, July 5: In the first ever 'State Ranking Index' under the National Food Security Act...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Twitter moves court against Indian govt's content blocking orders
5 July 2022 11:12 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court against the Indian government's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Gang of fake sadhus from Rajasthan arrested in Hyderabad
5 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 5: Telangana police have arrested a gang of fake sadhus who duped a person to the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PDP demands high level probe against BJP leadership for 'sheltering' LeT terrorist
5 July 2022 10:49 AM GMT

Jammu, Jul 5: PDP on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration here against the BJP over alleged...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nupur Sharma case: Retired judges, bureaucrats term SC observations 'unfortunate, unprecedented'
5 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: A group consisting of 15 retired judges of various high courts, 77 retired...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Centre sends show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa, others on EV fires
5 July 2022 7:11 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has now sent show cause...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Take measures to remove criminals from politics: Allahabad HC to Parliament, ECI
5 July 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 5: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Parliament and the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 1,14,475
5 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tripura CM quits RS membership, to take oath as Assembly member on July 8
2022-07-04T20:30:49+05:30

Agartala, July 4: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was elected to the state Assembly on June...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins House confidence with 164 votes
4 July 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 4: As expected, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government supported by the Bharatiya...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine amid tight security

Jammu, Jul 6: A fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Wednesday under tight security arrangements to visit the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

A total of 5,982 pilgrims of the eighth batch left in two separate convoys, nearly six hours behind schedule, after authorities reviewed its decision to suspend the yatra for the day owing to inclement weather, they said.

While 3,363 pilgrims, including 665 women, 75 sadhus and 17 children left in a convoy of 131 vehicles for Nunwan-Pahalgam base camp around 9.50 am, another convoy carrying 2,619 devotees including 556 women and 49 sadhus, left in 78 vehicles for Baltal base camp around 10.30 am, officials said.

So far, over 75,000 pilgrims have visited the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-Shivlingam even as heavy rains disrupted the yatra on Tuesday.

The 43-day long yatra commenced on June 30 from the twin tracks -- traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The yatra is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of 'Shravan Purnima' coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Assam logs 161 Covid cases, highest in nearly five months

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

Similar Posts
Fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims leave for Amarnath shrine amid tight security
6 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

Jammu, Jul 6: A fresh batch of nearly 6,000 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Wednesday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NHAI bribery case: Trial proceedings delayed as CBI awaits Centre's nod even after 7 months
6 July 2022 6:15 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6: The CBI needs one more month to get sanction to prosecute Akil Ahmad, the NHAI...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,15,212
6 July 2022 5:05 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) India logged 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

In a first, states ranked for food & nutrition
2022-07-05T20:30:19+05:30

New Delhi, July 5: In the first ever 'State Ranking Index' under the National Food Security Act...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Twitter moves court against Indian govt's content blocking orders
5 July 2022 11:12 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Twitter has moved the Karnataka High Court against the Indian government's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Gang of fake sadhus from Rajasthan arrested in Hyderabad
5 July 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 5: Telangana police have arrested a gang of fake sadhus who duped a person to the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

PDP demands high level probe against BJP leadership for 'sheltering' LeT terrorist
5 July 2022 10:49 AM GMT

Jammu, Jul 5: PDP on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration here against the BJP over alleged...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Nupur Sharma case: Retired judges, bureaucrats term SC observations 'unfortunate, unprecedented'
5 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: A group consisting of 15 retired judges of various high courts, 77 retired...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Centre sends show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa, others on EV fires
5 July 2022 7:11 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has now sent show cause...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Take measures to remove criminals from politics: Allahabad HC to Parliament, ECI
5 July 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 5: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Parliament and the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 1,14,475
5 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tripura CM quits RS membership, to take oath as Assembly member on July 8
2022-07-04T20:30:49+05:30

Agartala, July 4: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was elected to the state Assembly on June...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins House confidence with 164 votes
4 July 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 4: As expected, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government supported by the Bharatiya...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X