French President Emmanuel Macron invited as Chief Guest to India's Republic Day celebrations

Guwahati, Dec 22: French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited to be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebration in 2024.

The invitation follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to France earlier this year, when he was honoured as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day parade in Paris.

Although PM Modi had initially invited Joe Biden to be the chief guest for the Republic Day 2024 celebrations, the visit of the US President did not materialise as he expressed his inability to travel to New Delhi in January, according to reports.