Free education from KG to PG, Rs 1,000 stipend for SC students: BJP releases Part II of Sankalp Patra

New Delhi, Jan 21: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released Part II of its Sankalp Patra, announcing another set of poll promises if the party is voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections. The big poll sops include free education for students from KG to PG, Rs 1,000 stipend for students from unprivileged background and also one-time assistance for UPSC and other competitive exam aspirants.

The announcements were made by former Union Minister Anurag Thakur in a press conference, during which he highlighted Central government's schemes for street vendors and also lashed out at AAP government for allegedly using 'sleeper cells' to extort money and harass them. Unveiling the second part of Sankalp Patra, loaded with sops and bonanza for students, the BJP MP also called out the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its string of failures on multiple fronts. He claimed that AAP rose to power by befooling the people of Delhi and after grabbing power, it left them in the lurch.

In first poll pledge for students, he said that BJP government will provide free education to all the children, from KG (Kindergarten) to PG (Post-graduate). He also unveiled party’s plans of rolling out skills training program for over 1.5 youth. Slamming the city government over infamous incident of UPSC aspirants drowning in a coaching centre last year, the BJP MP promised one-time assistance of Rs 15,000 for students preparing for competitive examinations.

He said that all the poll promises of BJP are backed by ‘Modi ki guarantee’ and hence subjected to roll-out in a time bound manner however, it was the AAP dispensation which has only ignored and betrayed the city residents in past 11 years. Shedding light on Centre’s scholarship program for the unprivileged students, Anurag Thakur said that the BJP, if voted to power, will launch a stipend program for SC students, on lines of Gujarat model.

“Under Centre’s program, over 34.5 lakh SC students have got Rs 3,046 crore scholarship so far. BJP government will launch a stipend policy for Delhi students enrolled in technical education like ITI and polytechnic and provide Rs 1,000 stipend/month for students of the SC community,” Thakur declared. He also announced doubling the number of beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi Yojana.

“A welfare board will also be formed for domestic workers, providing them life insurance of Rs 10 lakh, accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh, scholarship for their children and 6 months paid maternity leave,” the BJP manifesto further said. Earlier, the first part of BJP’s manifesto saw women taking centre stage with multiple monetary assistance schemes launched for them, including Rs 21,000 aid for pregnant women. Delhi goes to polls on February 5 while results will be declared on February 8.