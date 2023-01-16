Four UP youths on Nepal plane were live on Facebook when it crashed

Guwahati, Jan 16: Video of four youths from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, who went live on Facebook just before the ill-fated Yeti airlines plane crashed in Nepal’s Pokhara has gone viral on social media. As per reports, four friends were sharing their experience on the flight, minutes before the aircraft went down. In the video one of them can be seen excitedly shouting "Mauj Kar Di" (it's been fun) as the camera focuses on Pokhara town below. However, after few seconds the video shows the aircraft taking a sharp turn towards the left and then crashing and turning into flames.

The deceased were identified as Sonu Jaiswal, 29, Anil Rajbhar ,28, Vishal Sharma , 23, and Abhishek Singh Kushwaha ,23. They landed in Kathmandu on January 13 and after performing puja at the Pashupatinath temple, they were heading for Pokhara for paragliding, said reports.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief on death of people including 5 Indians in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday.

The CM in a statement here said that officials have been instructed to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to make arrangements to bring the mortal remains of the deceased people of Uttar Pradesh to the state.





नेपाल में हुई विमान दुर्घटना अत्यंत दुःखद है। इसमें भारतीय नागरिकों समेत काल-कवलित हुए सभी लोगों के प्रति विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान व घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 15, 2023



