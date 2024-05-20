Four suspected ISIS terrorists held in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

Guwahati, May 20: In a significant development, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested four suspected ISIS terrorists from Ahmedabad airport on Monday.

According to several media reports, the four accused are Sri Lankan nationals who are active members of the banned terror outfit.

The four individuals, via Chennai, reached Ahmedabad from Sri Lanka, and before they could reach their target location, they were arrested by the authorities successfully.

Further investigation in connection with the matter is underway.