Four soldiers martyred in J&K operation against terrorists

Guwahati, Dec 22: In the ongoing anti-terrorism operation in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials reported on Friday that four soldiers lost their lives.

The Nagrota headquartered White Knight corps paid tribute to the soldiers' bravery and sacrifice during the operation against terrorists in Surankote on December 21.

The security forces initiated the joint operation based on intelligence about terrorists hiding in the Surankote area, leading to a confrontation in the Dera Ki Gali (DKG) area in Bafliaz.

Two Army vehicles, a Gypsy, and a truck, were fired upon by terrorists while transporting troops to the operation site, resulting in the initial casualties.

Additional troops have been deployed, and senior military and police officials are overseeing the operation against the hidden terrorists.

This marks the second significant incident in Poonch district this year, following the terrorist attack in the Bhimber Gali area on April 20, which resulted in the deaths of five soldiers and injuries to several others.