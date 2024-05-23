Four killed, several injured in Maharashtra boiler explosion

Guwahati, May 23:As many as four people have lost their lives and several sustained injuries following a blast at the plant of a chemical company in Maharashtra's Thane on Thursday.

The explosion was so loud that it was heard several kilometres away.



Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote “The incident of boiler explosion at Amudan Chemical Company in Dombivli MIDC is tragic. 8 people were involved in this incident. They have been kicked out. Arrangements have been made to treat the injured and more ambulances have been kept ready.”





डोंबिवली एमआयडीसीतील अमुदान केमिकल कंपनीत बॉयलरचा स्फोट झाल्याची घटना दु:खद आहे.

8 जण या घटनेत अडकले होते. त्यांना बाहेर काढण्यात आले आहे. जखमींच्या उपचाराची व्यवस्था करण्यात आली असून आणखी रुग्णवाहिका सज्ज ठेवण्यात आल्या आहेत. जिल्हाधिकार्‍यांशी माझी चर्चा झाली असून, तेही 10… — Devendra Fadnavis (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 23, 2024







