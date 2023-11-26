Four killed, over 60 injured in Cochin University stampede

Guwahati, Nov 26: In a tragic incident, at least four students, including two women, died and over 60 were injured in a stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) during a music concert on Saturday evening.

According to reports, the concert was held at the university's open-air auditorium during a Tech Fest, where over 1000 students filled the place.

Later, hundreds of students who were waiting outside the auditorium rushed in there after a sudden rainfall, following which they collided with those standing on the steps leading to the auditorium below.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed condolences for the departed souls and called for an emergency meeting with other ministers of the state.





The entire state is in shock over the stampede that unfolded at CUSAT University in Ernakulam. Heartfelt condolences go out to the family members of the four students who lost their lives. Immediate and enhanced treatment facilities have been arranged for the injured. P. Rajeev,… — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) November 25, 2023



