Four family members hacked to death in UP over property dispute

Bahraich, March 2: A property dispute took a gruesome turn in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district, where a young man allegedly killed four of his family members with an axe and seriously injured his elder brother.

The incident occurred in Ramnagar village under the Rupaidiha police station area on Sunday night. According to police, the accused, identified as Nirankar, allegedly attacked his father, mother, grandmother, and sister during a heated argument over family property. All four victims died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Police officials said the dispute was reportedly linked to a financial transaction. Nirankar’s father had recently sold a piece of land, and Nirankar was allegedly demanding a share of the money received from the sale. An argument broke out over the issue, which escalated into violence.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) D.P. Tiwari told IANS that the accused attacked his family members in a fit of rage using a sharp-edged weapon. When the elder brother rushed to the scene after hearing screams and attempted to intervene, he was also attacked and sustained serious injuries. The accused himself was injured during the scuffle.

Following the incident, Nirankar allegedly attempted to take his own life by repeatedly hitting his head with a brick. He reportedly fell unconscious due to excessive bleeding. Neighbours informed the police, who arrived at the scene and rushed the injured to the district hospital. Due to his critical condition, the accused was later referred to a hospital in Lucknow for advanced treatment. He has been taken into custody, and further legal action is underway.

Rakesh Singh, Public Relations Officer for Superintendent of Police Ramnayan Singh, confirmed that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. A forensic team visited the crime scene and collected evidence. The axe used in the attack, and the blood-stained brick were recovered by the police.

A neighbour told IANS that the family consisted of two brothers, their parents, grandmother, and sister, and that there had been no known enmity with anyone in the village.

“There were no disputes with outsiders. It was a family matter,” the neighbour said. Villagers also stated that the family was religious and had been preparing to attend a religious gathering.

As a precautionary measure, additional police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. Police officials said they are investigating all aspects of the case and recording statements from family members and neighbours to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

The incident comes close on the heels of another shocking crime reported on February 24 in Lucknow, where a 19-year-old youth allegedly shot his father dead following a dispute over his career and pressure to clear the NEET. Police said tensions had been brewing between the father and son for some time.

--IANS