Four dead due to suspected gas leak in Madhya Pradesh

Guwahati, Aug 2:As many as four people died due to a suspected poisonous gas leak inside a well in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The incident unfolded in Chhatarpur district after the victims fell unconscious.



The deceased individuals have been identified as Sheikh Altaf (21), Sheikh Aslam (37), Sheikh Wasir (65), and Munna Kushwaha (45).



Following the incident, the bodies were taken for a postmortem, and the actual reason for the deaths will be ascertained after the postmortem.

