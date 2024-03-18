Four coaches, engine of superfast train derail in Ajmer; several injured

Guwahati, Mar 18: Almost a year after the tragic Odisha train accident, at least four coaches and the engine of a superfast passenger derailed in Rajasthan’s Ajmer, reportedly resulting in the injuries of several passengers on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place near the Madar Railway Station, where the superfast passenger train, the Sabarmati-Agra Cantt Express, derailed. Although casualties have not been reported so far, several passengers sustained injuries.

After receiving information about the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP) along with Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) and senior officials swiftly responded and rescued the passengers.

Taking to X, North Western Railway informed that the incident took place at 1 a.m. on Monday and no loss of life was reported.