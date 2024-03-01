Foundation stone of Sindri fertiliser plant was laid in 2018, PM Modi inaugurated today

New Delhi, March 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation multiple developmental projects worth Rs 35,700 crores in Sindri of Jharkhand’s Dhanbad.

The slew of developmental projects are spread across various sectors including fertiliser, rail, power and coal.

However, the highlight of today’s event in Jharkhand was realisation of yet another ‘Modi ki guarantee’.

Sindri Fertiliser plant was inaugurated by Prime Minister on Friday. Interestingly, the foundation for this plant’s revival was laid by PM Modi, back in 2018.

Addressing the gathering after inauguration, PM Modi recalled that he took a resolution to revive the ‘defunct’ fertiliser unit in 2018 and said, “this fertiliser plant will open many opportunities of growth and jobs generation for local youth.”

“This was Modi ki Guarantee and today this guarantee has been fulfilled,” PM Modi said, drawing applause from the crowd.

PM Modi also spoke on how the developmental projects including Sindri Plant will give impetus to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

“Every year, India requires 360 lakh metric tonnes of urea and in 2014 India was producing just 225 lakh metric tonnes of urea. The massive gap necessitated huge imports. Due to the efforts of our government, in the last 10 years, urea production has risen to 310 lakh metric tonnes,” he informed.

Meanwhile, an old video of Prime Minister’s promises about revival of this plant has gone viral on social media. The video, dated May 25, 2018 shows PM Modi making promises to the people of Jharkhand about the launch of developmental projects. Today, that same video caught the attention of people on social media.

PM Modi, in the 2018 video, could be heard addressing a huge public rally about the love bestowed on him by people of the state and how his government strived to give it back by expediting growth in the region.

“When I came here during 2014 Parliamentary elections, I received immense love and support from people. I had also promised that I would return it back with full interest. Today’s central government sitting in Delhi is not immune to people’s needs and dreams and we are working to fulfill promises,” he told the gathering in 2018, while laying the foundation for 27,000 crore development projects in the state.