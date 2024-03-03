Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan quits politics

Guwahati, March 3: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) incumbent Lok Sabha Member of Parliament, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, declared his withdrawal from politics on Sunday. This decision followed the release of the BJP's initial list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where his name was notably absent from the Chandni Chowk constituency.

"After over thirty years of a glorious electoral career, during which I won all the five assembly and two parliamentary elections that I fought with exemplary margins, and held a multitude of prestigious positions in the party organisation and the governments at the state and centre I finally bow out to return to my roots," the former health minister said in an emotional message shared on his social media page.

“Without remorse, I must say that it has been a marvelous innings during which my passion to serve the common man was quenched.I served as Delhi Health Minister as well as twice Union Health Minister, a subject close to my heart. I had the rare opportunity bestowed upon me to be able to first work towards creating a Polio free Bharat and then to take care of the health of millions of our countrymen grappling with the dreaded COVID-19 during its first and second phases,” wrote the former health minister in Narendra Modi's government.

Harsh Vardhan said he will continue in his efforts to combat tobacco and substance abuse, address climate change, and advocate for sustainable lifestyles.

“I move on, I really can’t wait. I have promises to keep .. and miles to go before I sleep !! I have a dream .. and I know your blessings shall always remain with me. My ENT clinic at Krishna Nagar too awaits my return,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the BJP has chosen Praveen Khandelwal as its candidate for the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat, replacing Harsh Vardhan.





