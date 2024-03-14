Former president Ramnath Kovind submits report on 'One Nation, One Poll'

Guwahati, Mar 14: Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind submitted a report on ‘one nation, one poll’ to the current President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on Thursday.

According to reports, the high-level committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind has suggested altering the last five provisions of the Constitution to allow for simultaneous elections across the nation.

The high-level committee was set up in September 2023 to study and recommend holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats.



The panel was comprised of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior advocate Harish Salve and more.

