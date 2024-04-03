Former PM Manmohan Singh bids adieu to Rajya Sabha after three decades

Guwahati, Apr 3: Former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh, on Wednesday bid adieu to the Rajya Sabha, marking an end to his incredible three-decade-long tenure.

All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge paid tribute to Singh's dedicated service, expressing admiration for his unwavering commitment to the nation.



Taking to the micro-blogging site ‘X’ Kharge wrote, “As you retire today from the Rajya Sabha after having served for more than three decades, an era comes to an end. Very few people can say they have served our nation with more dedication and more devotion than you. Very few people have accomplished as much as you for the nation and its people.”



From being the architect of the nation’s economic reform to serving the country as the Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh redefined grace, statesmanship and brilliance.



