Former IAF chief R.K.S Bhadauria joins BJP

Guwahati, Mar 24: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, former Indian Air Force Chief R.K.S Bhadauria joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday.

Apart from him, Former MP from Tirupati, Varaprasad Rao, also joined the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and party general secretary Vinod Tawde.



According to reports, Bhadauria served as Air Force chief from September 2019 to September 2021.

