Forest guard killed in Morena during sand mafia attack

Morena, April 8: In a horrific incident in Madhya Pradesh, a forest guard was allegedly run over by a tractor-trolley during an anti-illegal mining operation in Morena district.

According to police, the incident occurred in Ranpur village intersection under the Dimni police station area early morning on Wednesday when a forest department team was allegedly attacked by sand mafia.

Forest Guard Harkesh Gurjar was killed on the spot after the tractor-trolley loaded with sand rammed into him as he tried to stop the vehicle. The accused fled the scene immediately after the incident, evading capture.

The forest team had gone there following a tip-off about illegal sand transportation when the situation escalated violently.

Senior administrative and police officials, including Collector Lokesh Kumar Jangid, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh, and Divisional Forest Officer Harishchandra Baghel, rushed to the scene to take stock of the situation.

The body of forest guard Harkesh Gurjar was sent to the Morena district hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted.

Police have registered a case of murder at Dimni police station against unidentified accused persons.

Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Pal Singh said that multiple teams have been formed to track down the accused persons. “CCTV footage from a nearby petrol pump has been obtained, and raids are being carried out at suspected locations. Additional force has also been deployed in the area,” he said.

Responding to the shocking incident, the Congress party has raised questions on the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh, stating that the audacity of criminals has reached its peak.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, Umang Singhar, said, “Brutal murder of constable Harkesh Gurjar, who was crushed under a tractor, is not only horrific but also serves as irrefutable proof that the fear of the law has completely vanished among criminals in the state.”

The Congress leader further alleged that the incident is a stark reflection of the state's deteriorating law and order situation in the state. “The mining mafia is killing the very guardians of the law in broad daylight, while the government remains a silent spectator. This constitutes a blatant failure of governance and demonstrates the patronage extended to criminals, Singhar alleged.

--IANS



