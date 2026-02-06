Forest dept rescues illegally kept crocodile, turtle from Mumbai house

Mumbai, Feb 6: A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai’s Juhu area, where a crocodile and a turtle were allegedly being kept illegally inside a residential house, Mumbai Police said on Friday.

In a joint operation conducted by the Forest Department, Mumbai Crime Branch Unit-9 and an NGO, both animals were safely rescued. A case has been registered against 29-year-old Imran Ismail Sheikh under the Wildlife Protection Act.

According to the Mumbai Police, the Forest Department received a tip-off that a crocodile was being kept in a house in Juhu. Following this, on the instructions of a senior forest officer, Forest Guard Roshan Binde from the Andheri Range office contacted Crime Branch Unit-9. Subsequently, a joint team comprising the police, Forest Department officials and the NGO ‘Serp India’ carried out the operation.

The team reached Ruiya Park, Moragaon Shankar Chawl, located on J.R. Mhatre Marg in Juhu. Police said the raid was conducted based on concrete information, and two independent witnesses were also present during the operation.

On opening the house door, the team found a woman and a young man, later identified as Shahida Sheikh and her brother Imran Sheikh. During the search, a live Indian crocodile and an Indian spotted turtle were found inside a glass tank kept in a small room of the house.

Police said both animals are listed under Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, making their private possession completely illegal.

The rescue team carefully removed both animals and placed them in secure cages. The entire operation was digitally recorded.

During questioning, Shahida Sheikh reportedly stated that her brother Imran had brought the animals home. However, Imran allegedly avoided giving any information about how the animals were acquired.

Police have registered a case against Imran Ismail Sheikh under Sections 9, 39, 48 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act. Further investigation is underway.

The rescued crocodile and turtle have been handed over to the Forest Department, where they will be provided with proper care and rehabilitation, officials said.

--IANS